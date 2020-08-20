+++ Bitcoin bei einjährigem Höchstand! Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++-w-
20.08.2020 22:30:00

Cathay General Bancorp Declares $0.31 Per Share Dividend

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of thirty-one cents per common share, payable on September 11, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

Cathay General Bancorp (PRNewsFoto/Cathay General Bancorp) (PRNewsfoto/Cathay General Bancorp)

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank.  Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cathay-general-bancorp-declares-0-31-per-share-dividend-301115973.html

SOURCE Cathay General Bancorp

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich verlustreich
Die US-Börsen sind höher aus dem Donnerstagshandel gegangen. Am heimischen und deutschen Markt wurden am Donnerstag Minuszeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich südwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB