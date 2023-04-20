|
20.04.2023 22:53:50
Cathay General Bancorp Q1 Income Climbs, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $96.0 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $75.0 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Cathay General Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $96.0 Mln. vs. $75.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.32 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.25
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cathay General Bancorpmehr Nachrichten
|
23.10.22
|Ausblick: Cathay General Bancorp stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Cathay General Bancorp legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.22
|Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
24.07.22
|Ausblick: Cathay General Bancorp präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.22
|Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)