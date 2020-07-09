|
09.07.2020 22:30:00
Cathay General Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, is scheduled to announce its second quarter 2020 financial results after the markets close on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Cathay General Bancorp has scheduled a conference call as set forth below. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Date:
Monday, July 27, 2020
Time:
3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Duration:
1 hour
Dial-In Number:
(855) 761-3186
Conference ID:
7670941
Participants should join the live conference call 5 to 10 minutes before its scheduled start.
Webcast Access: The conference will be broadcast live in a listen-only mode and is available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. A recorded version for replay will be available within 24 hours after the end of the call until July 27, 2021.
ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com. Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cathay-general-bancorp-to-announce-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-301091084.html
SOURCE Cathay General Bancorp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones gibt letztlich kräftiger nach -- -- ATX beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schließt niedriger -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stärker
Die Anleger in den USA zeigten sich am Donnerstag eher pessimistisch. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab seine Zuschläge wieder ab. Der DAX konnte seine Gewinne auch nicht halten. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Donnerstag zulegen.