Cathay Pacific Airways Aktie

Cathay Pacific Airways für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 873281 / ISIN: US1489063081

11.03.2026 06:41:11

Cathay Pacific Airways FY25 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Sees Capacity Growth In FY26

(RTTNews) - Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (CPCAF.OB, CPCAY.PK) on Wednesday reported higher profit in fiscal 2025 as revenues were benefited by increased traffic and capacity. The Hong Kong-based airline company also lifted its dividend.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company expects to take delivery of eight new narrowbody aircraft, and to grow passenger capacity by around 10 percent

In Hong Kong, the shares were trading at HK$12.800, up 1.43 percent.

In fiscal 2025, Cathay Group reported an attributable profit of HK$10.83 billion, up 9.5 percent from last year's HK$9.89 billion.

The earnings per ordinary share in 2025 were HK165.5 cents, 21.5 percent higher than HK149.2 cents a year ago.

The latest attributable profit included a non-recurring gain of approximately HK$878 million, arising from a settlement agreement from an aircraft parts management joint venture with Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd.

Underlying profit attributable was HK$9.57 billion, compared to HK$9.14 billion last year.

The company attributed the growth in financial result mainly to increased capacity, solid passenger load factors and resilient cargo demand.

Group revenue grew 12 percent to HK$116.77 billion from HK$104.37 billion last year.

Available tonne kilometres climbed 15.0 percent, and Revenue tonne kilometres grew 17.8 percent.

Cathay Pacific's passenger revenue increased 15.8 percent year-over-year to HK$72.45 billion. Available seat kilometres increased by 25.8 percent, while traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, climbed 28.9 percent.

Cathay Pacific carried a total of 28.9 million passengers in 2025, an average of 79,100 per day, which was 26.5 percent more than in 2024. Load factor was 85.2 percent, compared with 83.2 percent in 2024, while yield decreased by 10.3 percent to HK60.4 cents.

Cathay Cargo's revenue increased 1.2 percent to HK$24.28 billion, and low-cost carrier HK Express's passenger revenue increased 6.7 percent to HK$6.39 billion.

Further, the company announced a second interim dividend payment to ordinary shareholders of HK$0.64 per ordinary share, to be paid on May 7 to ordinary shareholders registered at the close of business on April 2.

The total dividend for 2025 would be HK$0.84 per share, up 21.7 percent from last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (Spons. ADRs) 6,75 1,50% Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (Spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt halten sich am Mittwoch zurück. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich mit negativen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich an.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

