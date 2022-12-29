29.12.2022 07:29:51

Cathay Pacific Announces 20% Reduction To Planned Japan Schedule For Jan.

(RTTNews) - Cathay Pacific (CPCAF.OB, CPCAY.PK) issued a statement with regard to operating flights to all airports in Japan, including Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sapporo. In order to comply with the Japanese authorities' requirement, it will be allowed to operate 65 flights per week in total to these destinations, representing a 20% reduction to planned Japan schedule in January 2023.

For Hong Kong to Japan, Cathay Pacific will operate a reduced flight schedule from 30 December. All flights to Nagoya and Fukuoka will be cancelled.

For Japan to Hong Kong, the airline will operate all scheduled flights from 30 December to 8 January, as planned. From 9 January, it will operate a reduced flight schedule.

