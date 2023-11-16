|
16.11.2023 13:53:00
Cathie Wood Added 1.1 Million Shares of This Fintech After Its 15% Dip. Should You Follow Her Lead?
Cathie Wood is the founder and CEO of Ark Invest, an investment firm focusing on disruptive innovation. Wood's flagship fund, the ARK Innovation ETF, aims to invest in companies developing technologies that could transform the future, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, and genomics.Ark Invest is unique because it publishes its investments daily, allowing investors to peer into the mind of Wood and her team and see what stocks the fund is adding today rather than waiting for quarterly filings. Last week, the firm invested 1.1 million shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) after the stock dipped 15% following earnings. Let's explore the company and see if you should follow her lead.Founded in 2013, Robinhood set out to "democratize finance for all," making investing more accessible and affordable for retail investors. The company offers commission-free trading on its app and is a popular investment platform for younger people drawn in by its user-friendly interface.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
