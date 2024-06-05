|
05.06.2024 11:39:00
Cathie Wood and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Agree: Tesla Has a Huge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Opportunity
Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood recently said Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is the biggest artificial intelligence (AI) opportunity in the world, as the electric vehicle (EV) giant races to build the most advanced autonomous driving software in the industry. Tesla stock is the largest holding at Ark Invest, which operates 11 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on technological innovation. Ark's research suggests Tesla could soar to $2,000 per share by 2027, which would represent an upside of 1,022% from where it trades as of this writing. During a conference call with investors last month, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang added to Wood's bullish stance with a series of comments about Tesla's recent investments in AI infrastructure. Wall Street calls Huang the "Godfather of AI," so when he speaks, investors should listen.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
