Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Each Own This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock. 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks It Could Surge by 26%.

Two of the most closely followed investors on Wall Street are Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood. But the two don't share much in common.Buffett has made billions sticking to a relatively simple investing strategy -- seeking companies that generate strong, consistent cash flow and build best-in-breed brands. Much of the portfolio of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is concentrated in sectors like consumer goods, financial services, telecommunications, and energy. On the other hand, Wood's Ark Invest portfolio is comprised of growth stocks in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), genomics, and crypto.Despite very different approaches to investing, Wood and Buffett both own "Magnificent Seven" stock Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). While the company is best-known for its online store, Amazon is also home to a leading cloud computing operation, and is even beginning to make inroads in streaming, entertainment, and advertising.