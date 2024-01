Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Own This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock. And It Looks Dirt Cheap Right Now.

Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett don't have a ton in common.Buffett is an investor who traditionally seeks steady growth and often looks for dividend plays. This simple investment strategy has become a modern-day staple for investors of all ages. On the other side, Wood has taken bullish stances on emerging markets such as artificial intelligence (AI), genomics, and many others.Buffett, who long averted investments in the technology sector, shocked the world back in 2016 after taking a sizable position in Apple. The iPhone maker has rewarded Buffett handsomely, and now comprises nearly 50% of his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel