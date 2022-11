Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Wood is a big believer in crypto and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), projecting that the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency will reach $1 million by 2030. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.Despite their differences, both Wood's fund Ark Invest and Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) seem to agree on a few of the same stocks heading into next year, despite their recent struggles this year. Let's find out a bit more about the two stocks these well-known investors both favor and where the stocks are headed in 2023.Buffett and Wood and their investment vehicles are clearly interested in the developing financial services sector in Latin America, particularly Brazil, which is experiencing a time of rapid growth.Continue reading