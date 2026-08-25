Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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25.08.2026 12:31:00
Cathie Wood Bought SpaceX Stock as Michael Burry Piled Into Palantir Puts. Here's What Each Bet Is Actually Pricing In.
There are a small number of money managers whom investors avidly follow. Cathie Wood heads Ark Invest, which markets a number of exchange-traded funds and other instruments, and she gained fame for her early interest in Tesla and her embrace of tech companies with the potential to disrupt industries. Michael Burry became a household name after the publication of Michael Lewis' book The Big Short and the subsequent film of the same name, both of which featured his foresightful decision to short the subprime mortgage bond market ahead of the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009.Those two money managers take very different approaches to investing. Wood often looks past companies' astronomical valuations, scooping up shares at high prices because she believes in the long-term story of the business. Burry continues to use a strategy of betting against assets he views as overvalued by purchasing puts. Here's what they're saying about two high-profile stocks right now.Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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26.08.26
|SpaceX will 100 Milliarden US-Dollar in neuen Weltraumbahnhof stecken (Spiegel Online)
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25.08.26
|SpaceX commits $100bn to Louisiana space base (Financial Times)
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24.08.26
|China-Schock: Tesla ruft Millionen Autos zurück - Aktie wenig bewegt (dpa-AFX)
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24.08.26
|Roboter-Boom in China: Tesla-Sparte Optimus winkt Aufwind - Aktie im Blick (finanzen.at)
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23.08.26
|Tesla ruft fast drei Millionen Autos in China zurück (dpa-AFX)
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22.08.26
|Tesla ruft fast drei Millionen Autos in China zurück (Spiegel Online)
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21.08.26
|Gewinne in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
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21.08.26
|Handel in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
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