Cathie Wood Bought Zoom Stock on the Dip. Should You?

What do the world's most successful investors do when their favorite stocks get beaten down? If your name's Cathie Wood and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is the stock getting hammered, you buy a lot more.On Tuesday, Aug. 23, while Zoom's stock price was tanking, ARK Invest added a combined 839,000 shares to the ARK Innovation ETF and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. Now Zoom is ARK Invest's third-largest holding. Just looking at the headline numbers, it's easy to see why the stock slid more than 16% in a day. Below the surface, though, there were some signs of success that encouraged Wood to buy heaps more shares to hold for the long run.