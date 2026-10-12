Cathie Wood Calls SpaceX a "Deep-Value Opportunity" at Its IPO Price. Here's the Math She's Using.

When Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public in June, it was at a market cap of $1.75 trillion, immediately making it one of the 10 largest public companies in the world. The common read was that it was overvalued, with Morningstar valuing it at $780 billion.

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood disagreed. She has invested heavily in SpaceX, and in a Sept. 16 post on X, she argued that the space company could be a deep-value opportunity at its IPO price.

Continue reading