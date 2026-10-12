Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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13.10.2026 00:00:00
Cathie Wood Calls SpaceX a "Deep-Value Opportunity" at Its IPO Price. Here's the Math She's Using.
When Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public in June, it was at a market cap of $1.75 trillion, immediately making it one of the 10 largest public companies in the world. The common read was that it was overvalued, with Morningstar valuing it at $780 billion.
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood disagreed. She has invested heavily in SpaceX, and in a Sept. 16 post on X, she argued that the space company could be a deep-value opportunity at its IPO price.
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|12.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|12.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|323,25
|-1,64%