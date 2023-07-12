|
12.07.2023 13:00:00
Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough of Robinhood Stock. Should You Follow Her Lead?
I can't tell you how many times my friends and family members have attempted to skid away from the topic of investing when it's brought up. To many of them, apparently, it seems like investing is something that should be reserved for hedge fund managers or professional portfolio analysts.But investing does not need to be scary. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) saw this disconnect and created a platform aimed to bridge the gap in the investing landscape. Its mission statement is "democratize finance for all."And while the brokerage industry is filled with large consumer-focused brands such as Charles Schwab and E*Trade, Robinhood made its way into the mainstream primarily by appealing to a younger demographic. But is this a good thing?Continue reading
