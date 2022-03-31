|
Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough of These 2 Biotech Stocks
Almost every day, Ark Invest buys at least a handful of innovation-heavy stocks for its collection of exchange-traded funds. Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood has a lot of confidence in the genomic revolution, and in two companies in particular. Hardly a day in March has gone by without Wood making purchases of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT), Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR), or both. Here's why she thinks they can generate big gains for the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and individual investors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
