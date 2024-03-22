|
22.03.2024 15:09:40
Cathie Wood Didn't Take Long to Buy Reddit Stock
There was a lot of buzz surrounding the market debut of Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) on Thursday. Trading volume for the popular online discussion forum clocked in at nearly 48 million shares, and among the first wave of public buyers was iconic growth investor Cathie Wood. The Ark Invest co-founder, CEO, and stock picker added a little more than 10,000 shares of Reddit across a pair of her exchange-traded funds.Underwriters priced the Reddit offering at $34 a share. It was a feeding frenzy. The stock opened at $47, continued to climb, and ultimately closed 48% higher. It's easy to see what Wood likes about the high-profile Reddit platform. Is this her next hot investment? Let's take a closer look at the shiny new debutante that now represents more than $500,000 of Ark Invest's assets under management.If you're not familiar with Reddit, you probably know a few people who lean on the massive forum, which has more than 100,000 communities -- or subreddits -- that unite active participants and lurkers alike with a passion for a particular interest. The platform's reach is huge. Reddit draws an average of 73 million visitors a day. Its weekly active unique users clock in at 267 million.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
