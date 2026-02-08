Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
08.02.2026 19:15:00
Cathie Wood Goes AI Bargain Hunting: She Just Bought a Stock That Crashed 17% in 1 Trading Session and a Stock That's Dropped 50% From Its Peak.
When a popular stock drops, some investors flee -- but Cathie Wood does just the opposite. The founder and chief executive officer of Ark Invest instead takes a closer look at the down but probably not out player, and in many cases, she will pick up shares at a bargain price. This is all part of the famous investor's strategy. She aims to get in on innovative companies at reasonable or cheap prices and hold on for the long term to benefit from their growth.This technique has helped Wood's flagship Ark Innovation fund advance more than 50% over the past three years. And considering that the fund includes many of tomorrow's potential winners, this could be just the beginning of Ark Innovation's long-term growth story. In recent days, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have faltered, and that hasn't escaped Wood's eye. It was the perfect opportunity for this savvy investor to go bargain hunting, and as she did, she bought a stock that recently crashed 17% in one trading session and a stock that's dropped 50% from its peak. Let's zoom in for a closer look.
