Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
02.12.2025 09:40:00
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: She Just Loaded Up on 2 Cheap Magnificent Seven Stocks and an AI Player That's Dropped 60% From Its Peak.
Why do investors keep a close eye on Cathie Wood's moves? Because the founder and chief of Ark Invest knows how to spot innovators and the winners of tomorrow. Wood's flagship fund, Ark Innovation ETF, has that name for a good reason, as it includes companies that focus on game-changing technologies and making the world a more efficient and high-performance place down the road.But Wood won't pay ridiculous prices for these players, and instead, looks for opportunities to scoop them up for a bargain -- or at least at reasonable levels considering their long-term prospects. In recent days, Wood went bargain hunting, loading up on two cheap Magnificent Seven stocks and an artificial intelligence (AI) player that's dropped 60% from its peak earlier this year. Let's check out these buys, each completed on Nov. 25.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
