28.09.2023 11:53:00
Cathie Wood Has 2 Big Knocks Against Nvidia. Here Are 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks She Likes More
No one can claim that Cathie Wood isn't bullish about artificial intelligence (AI). She has been a vocal cheerleader for AI for years, and her Ark Invest funds have invested heavily in AI stocks.However, there's one high-flying AI stock that Wood isn't so bullish about these days. She recently spoke at an investor conference in Munich, Germany, where she made two big knocks against Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Wood also talked up two AI stocks that she likes more right now. Wood's first knock against Nvidia at the Munich conference isn't surprising. She noted that the stock is "easy, but it's also really expensive." That isn't the first time she's commented about the chipmaker's steep valuation. On May 29, Wood tweeted that Nvidia was "priced ahead of the curve." At the time, the stock was up 167% year to date. It's even higher now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
