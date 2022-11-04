|
04.11.2022 12:00:00
Cathie Wood Has Abandoned Spotify -- Should You Follow Her Lead?
While the business of streaming content has been around for quite some time, it's no secret the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the accelerated adoption of such services. While people sat at home and binged on video content, listened to audiobooks, or relaxed to music, streaming services became a natural component of their daily routines.The Swedish company Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) specializes in music, audiobooks, and podcasts. While it faces competition from big-tech counterparts like Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet, Spotify remains the No. 1 streaming audio service.The company has inked exclusive deals with several big-name podcasting hosts in an effort to gain market share in that space. However, even as the company has seen an uptick in its subscriber base (and, in turn, its revenue), its margins have also deteriorated over time. The company is struggling to achieve efficient operating leverage, and big-name investors like Cathie Wood have seen enough.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
