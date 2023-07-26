|
26.07.2023 14:52:21
Cathie Wood Has Thrown in the Towel on Chinese Stocks. Should You?
Cathie Wood looks all over the globe for opportunities for her Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs). But the nation with the world's second-largest economy is no longer on her radar.Last week, Wood revealed that she has practically thrown in the towel on Chinese stocks. Should you follow her lead? In 2020, close to 25% of Ark Innovation ETF's (NYSEMKT: ARKK) holdings consisted of Chinese stocks. The portfolio of Wood's flagship ETF included Chinese technology giants such as Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
