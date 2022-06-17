|
17.06.2022 16:07:00
Cathie Wood Is Almost Certainly Wrong About Zoom Stock
Cathie Wood is head of Ark Invest, an investment firm that manages various exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its flagship ETF is the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK), in which Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock is the top holding and makes up nearly 11% of the fund.On June 8, Ark Invest made headlines by predicting that Zoom stock would reach $1,500 per share by 2026 -- more than a 13-bagger from where the stock trades right now. I think Wood is almost certainly wrong on this price. But allow me to explain why I still believe it's directionally correct and why you should care. Ark Invest actually has three price targets for Zoom: a bear case of $700 per share, a medium case of $1,500, and a bull case of $2,000. These numbers aren't pulled from thin air, but rather are based on a series of clearly articulated assumptions about Zoom's business.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!