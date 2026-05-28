Cerebras Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A40RUX / ISIN: US15675D1037
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29.05.2026 01:10:00
Cathie Wood is Buying Cerebras Post-IPO: Should You Follow?
When Cathie Wood makes a move, investors take notice. That's because the chief executive officer of Ark Invest has a good eye for innovation and spotting tomorrow's success stories today. She often bargain-hunts, getting in on a stock when others are selling, then holds on for the long term to fully benefit from that particular company's growth. The strategy is paying off, with her flagship Ark Innovation fund climbing 100% over the past three years, outpacing gains of the S&P 500. Considering all of this, investors may want to note that this famous investor has been buying shares of Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) in recent days -- an artificial intelligence (AI) chip stock that completed its initial public offering just two weeks ago. Should you follow Wood into this dynamic new AI player? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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