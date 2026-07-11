Coinbase Aktie
WKN DE: A2QP7J / ISIN: US19260Q1076
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11.07.2026 17:03:00
Cathie Wood Is Buying Coinbase and Circle Stock as the Sell-Off Ramps Up Ahead of the Clarity Act Vote. Here's the Bet.
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has long been a crypto bull. In the company's 2025 Big Ideas report, Ark Invest said its 2030 base-case price target for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is $700,000, with a bull case of $1.5 million.Although Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been crushed this year, Wood and Ark don't seem to be giving up yet, as they typically take a long view of what they believe are groundbreaking technologies.Ahead of a big potential U.S. Senate vote on the Clarity Act, Ark has been buying cryptocurrency names such as Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) and Circle Internet Group. Here's the bet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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