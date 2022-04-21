|
21.04.2022 15:40:00
Cathie Wood Is Buying Roku Stock; Maybe You Should, Too
Cathie Wood went shopping on Wednesday as streaming service stocks were falling. The CEO, founder, and primary stock picker for Ark Invest made the most of the deluge, adding shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) to two of her exchange-traded funds.Wood's been in a slump over the past year, so it's easy to see why investors aren't necessarily getting excited about her latest additions. Roku? Now? The allure of Roku at current levels is intriguing. It may not seem that way with the shares down a blistering 78% since peaking last summer. Let's take a closer look at what Wood may be seeing that the rest of the market is missing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!