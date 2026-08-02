Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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02.08.2026 06:30:00
Cathie Wood Is Buying SpaceX Stock as it Sinks 50% Below Its Post-IPO High. Should You Follow Her?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) was the initial public offering (IPO) in history, collecting more than $86 billion, or more than double the previous record holder, Saudi Aramco, which raised $25.6 billion in 2019.However, the stock's trajectory since then hasn't been quite as promising as investors had hoped. After hitting a high of $225 a week after the IPO on June 20, the stock is down 50% from that price.Is this an opportunity to buy the stock on the dip? Cathie Wood thinks so. Her company, Ark Invest, has been scooping up shares of the beleaguered stock lately. Should you follow her lead?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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31.07.26
|Experte: Warum Anleger Tesla und SpaceX als Value-Investment sehen sollten (finanzen.at)
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31.07.26
|Tesla-Aktie im Minus: Elon Musk plant keine Trennung von China-Geschäft - Neue Mitarbeiter in Grünheide (dpa-AFX)
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31.07.26
|Tesla stellt erste 1.000 Mitarbeiter in Grünheide neu ein (dpa-AFX)
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30.07.26
|Sechs Verlusttage bei Tesla: Kommt jetzt die Wende - dank dieser Aktie? (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|Cathie Wood greift wieder zu - Millionen fließen in SpaceX, Tesla und NVIDIA (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|Elon Musk settles long-running legal battle with X advertising group (Financial Times)
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28.07.26