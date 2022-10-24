|
24.10.2022 12:11:00
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla Again. 3 Reasons You Should Too
Cathie Wood has been one of the biggest Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) bulls on Wall Street. The stock has been at or near the top holding in several exchange-traded funds (ETFs) run by Wood. But Wood was still a seller of Tesla shares beginning last fall when the stock was near its highs and again in the spring of this year. Wood's trading has certainly been timely, buying back shares when the stock dipped and selling some off after it rose higher. That's why investors should note that Wood has been buying again in October, including another 66,190 shares for the ARK Innovation ETF the day after Tesla reported third-quarter earnings. Here are three good reasons why Wood is in bull mode with Tesla stock again -- and why you should be too. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!