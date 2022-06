Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There was a time when investing guru Cathie Wood could seemingly do no wrong. Her Ark Investment exchange-traded funds enjoyed white-hot returns that seemed to double investor's money, then double it again.In 2021, though, her investing prowess seemed to cool off considerably. This year, her premier Ark Innovation ETF and Ark Next Generation Internet ETF are both down nearly 60%. Unsurprisingly, her bets on cryptocurrency are getting beat up by the nuclear winter the sector is going through. She's been a big buyer of Coinbase on its way down this year -- it's lost 80% of its value in 2022 -- and it is now a top 10 holding, accounting for over 4% of her entire portfolio.Because of the market's extreme rotation away from tech stocks and crypto (and just about everything else in between lately), Wood's ETFs have taken it on the chin, but that doesn't mean she's not still a smart money manager. She's been buying Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in recent weeks, and they could make you wealthy over time too.