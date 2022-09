Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Following prominent investors is nothing new. For years, people have kept an eye on what stock market pros like Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, and others were buying. In recent years, Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, rose to prominence as her ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund (ETF) skyrocketed in value with timely investments in companies like Tesla, Roku, and Coinbase Global.