Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

Cathie Wood and her team at Ark Invest are famous for investing in companies with innovative technologies. By examining her team's trades, investors can identify the stocks they believe will emerge as winners.Two that she's buying that I'm on board with are The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Toast (NYSE: TOST). Both companies are innovators in their fields, and each looks attractive right now.The Trade Desk is an advertisement technology company, and its software allows advertisers to understand who is viewing the ad and decide if they should buy it. The Trade Desk can apply various bid factors through an instantaneous bidding platform to ensure its clients get the best bang for their buck. The company operates in multiple mediums, including podcasts, connected TV, online video, and generally anywhere you'd see digital ads.