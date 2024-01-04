|
Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time
Cathie Wood gained legions of followers when her ARK Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) skyrocketed in the early pandemic bull market. Focused on growth and innovation, those same ETFs started a steep decline even before the stock market fell into a bear market in 2022.But Wood didn't change her investing thesis during this time and still sees disruptive tech as the key to unlocking tremendous returns over time. Many of her ETFs beat the market in 2023 and are likely to continue moving higher in this bullish environment.This makes it a good time to pay attention to what Cathie Wood is buying. Ark Invest has recently built up its positions in Toast (NYSE: TOST) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). These two top growth stocks could help you on your journey to building wealth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
