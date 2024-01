Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

Cathie Wood gained legions of followers when her ARK Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) skyrocketed in the early pandemic bull market. Focused on growth and innovation, those same ETFs started a steep decline even before the stock market fell into a bear market in 2022.But Wood didn't change her investing thesis during this time and still sees disruptive tech as the key to unlocking tremendous returns over time . Many of her ETFs beat the market in 2023 and are likely to continue moving higher in this bullish environment.This makes it a good time to pay attention to what Cathie Wood is buying. Ark Invest has recently built up its positions in Toast (NYSE: TOST) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). These two top growth stocks could help you on your journey to building wealth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel