Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Richer Over Time

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cathie Wood makes it easy to follow her stock moves. Ark Invest publishes all of its daily transactions, so we know what Wood, the co-founder and CEO of the firm that specializes in aggressive growth exchange-traded funds, is buying and selling. She only added to two of her positions on Wednesday. What does Wood see as the best current buying opportunities? Ark increased its stake in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Let's take a closer look these big moves.Cathie Wood only bought one stock on Tuesday, and it was Twilio. The in-app communications specialist was one of two positions she added to a day later. Continue reading