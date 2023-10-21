|
21.10.2023 11:00:00
Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Richer Over Time
Cathie Wood's specialty is investing in innovators with potential for explosive growth. The founder of Ark Invest doesn't let short-term stock movements bother her, and she's just fine with waiting for a stock to deliver performance over time. Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF sank last year amid market turmoil, but Wood held onto her favorite stocks through the tough times, and the fund now is outperforming the S&P 500.In recent weeks, Wood's been adding to her positions in stocks involved in a very exciting field. I'm talking about the high-growth market of CRISPR gene editing, a technology that fixes faulty genes responsible for disease. If these companies are successful, early investors in the shares could win big. In fact, two of Wood's latest buys look cheap today considering their enormous earnings potential -- and these top growth stocks could make you richer over time.CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) takes its name from the technology it uses. It stands for "Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats" of genetic information and refers to a system certain bacteria use to defend themselves from virus. Today, CRISPR Therapeutics and others have applied this to drug development by cutting DNA at a particular location and allowing a natural repair to take place.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
