|
25.04.2022 12:22:00
Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks - And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time
Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. And as anyone who follows the stock market closely can tell you, many high-growth technology stocks have been beaten down in recent months.However, Wood hasn't stopped buying, and clearly sees long-term opportunities in this market environment. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!