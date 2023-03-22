Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks - and Both Could Make You Richer Over Time

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cathie Wood manages several funds through her company Ark Invest that focus on innovative growth. In this space, she predicts several industries that will undergo massive transformations over the next few years.Such industry-changing innovations have brought thousand-fold returns in stocks such as Amazon and Apple. While no company or investment analyst can promise comparable growth, investors hold tremendous potential for outsized gains with Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).Roku currently makes up about 5.6% of Cathie Wood's combined portfolios, and it has become more troubled as of late. Slowdowns in ad spending have hampered the stock.Continue reading