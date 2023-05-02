|
02.05.2023 18:15:00
Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks. Both Could Help You Grow Wealth Over Time.
Cathie Wood's Ark funds are controversial to some investors, as they invest in some of the most cutting-edge technologies. While the technologies themselves are not controversial, the prices her funds paid for some of the stocks are. The funds became prominent during the tech bubble of 2021 and came crashing down shortly after.This caused the funds' investors to lose a lot of money and question Wood's investment strategy. Still, Wood has had lots of success and her funds' investing moves are worth watching.Let's look at two stocks the Ark funds have recently purchased and see if they could make strong investments.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!