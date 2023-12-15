|
15.12.2023 23:25:00
Cathie Wood Is Buying Up These 2 Game-Changing Generative AI Stocks
Cathie Wood and her team at Ark Invest see advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) propelling a $14 trillion industry in enterprise software by 2030. AI has the potential to improve productivity across just about every industry and profession. And that's led Wood to revisit some of the biggest companies in AI for her Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKW).The actively managed ETF added shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) for the first time since March and July, respectively. Microsoft now accounts for about 1% and Meta about 1.1% of the fund's portfolio.The addition of both of these "Magnificent Seven" companies is interesting for Wood and her team because Ark typically rebalances positions when a stock outperforms or underperforms. However, both Microsoft and Meta have performed in line with the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF since they were last added to the portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
