Cathie Wood Is Loading Up on These 3 Small-Cap Stocks: Should You?

Innovations often come from less-known places. Cathie Wood fully realizes this. While her Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hold positions in many of the most widely followed stocks in the world, she also focuses heavily on identifying diamonds in the rough that many investors don't know much about.We only have to look at Ark Invest's recent trades to see this in action. Wood has been loading up on these three small-cap stocks.The Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) added shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) during the first week of December. The biotech stock now ranks as the 15th-largest position in that fund's portfolio. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel