Air Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A42CTT / ISIN: JE00BT8Q3M55
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04.06.2026 17:30:00
Cathie Wood Is Loading Up on This Air Taxi Stock -- Should You Follow Her Lead?
Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, targets high-growth, disruptive, innovative, early-stage companies, including developers of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which have the potential to upend urban transportation as we know it.In May, Ark Invest purchased 119,000 shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY). The move comes as Joby made its first successful test flight across New York, proving its eVTOL technology. Should investors follow Wood's lead?While most institutional investors reveal their positions when they file quarterly 13-F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ark Invest provides full transparency into its daily trades, giving investors insight into its investments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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