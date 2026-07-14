Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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14.07.2026 10:57:00
Cathie Wood Is Loading Up on This Biotech Stock. Is It a No-Brainer Buy?
In Cathie Wood's Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG), as of July 10, the three top holdings are Tempus AI, 10x Genomics, and Twist Bioscience. But digging past the top 10 holdings, there's a $1.8 billion biotech company with a growing drug pipeline that's also landed big-name healthcare partnerships.That company is Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX), and the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF currently owns over $50 million worth of its stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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