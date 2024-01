Cathie Wood Is Selling Coinbase and Buying More of This Top Holding Instead

Cathie Wood and the Ark Invest team are making some major moves with their largest holdings.Ark's biggest position in its flagship Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) -- as well as across its entire portfolio of active ETFs -- is Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). That's the result of a phenomenal run in the stock tied closely to Bitcoin's performance. Shares increased 391% last year, primarily in the second half.But Ark has been systematically selling off shares of Coinbase since last summer as the stock price has continued to outpace the rest of its portfolio. It made some more sales of the stock to start off 2024, reducing its weight in the Ark Innovation ETF, as well as in its internet and fintech ETFs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel