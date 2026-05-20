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20.05.2026 04:11:00
Cathie Wood Just Bet $46 Million on a Newly Public AI Chip Stock. Should You Follow Her?
ARK Investment Management came out swinging last week, scooping up shares of one of the year's most hyped artificial intelligence (AI) initial public offerings. According to its trading disclosures published Friday, Cathie Wood's firm bought 149,176 shares of newly public Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) for roughly $46.4 million through its ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet exchange-traded funds. That came on top of a smaller purchase the day before.The buying followed one of the year's most closely watched Nasdaq debuts. After pricing its initial public offering (IPO) at $185 per share -- well above an initial range of $115 to $125 -- the wafer-scale chip company opened at $350 on May 14 and closed its first day at $311.07 -- a gain of 68%. Demand for the offering reportedly came in at more than 20 times the available supply, making it the largest U.S. tech IPO so far in 2026. So, should retail investors follow Wood here and similarly buy shares of this hot AI company? After all, Cerebras' technology and customer wins are genuinely impressive. But once you look at the price tag investors are now being asked to pay, things start to look a little uncomfortable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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