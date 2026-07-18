Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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18.07.2026 16:00:00
Cathie Wood Just Bet Big on This Biotech Stock
Cathie Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) focuses on companies in the genomics sector, especially in healthcare. Since the beginning of July, Wood has, through this Ark Invest exchange-traded fund (ETF), bought $15.3 million worth of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS), a biotech company based in Carlsbad, California.The stock is down nearly 37% from its 2026 high earlier this month, with much of that decline coming after it and its partner AstraZeneca announced a surprise late-stage trial failure regarding eplontersen, a medicine used to treat patients with transthyretin amyloidosis cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM, a rare heart disease. All of Wood's recent Ionis purchases came after that announcement, suggesting she is taking advantage of the stock's decline to buy more shares while maintaining a long-term view that the company is worth investing in.Let's see what she may be seeing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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