Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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24.07.2026 06:15:00
Cathie Wood Just Bought More SpaceX Stock. Here's Why I Wouldn't Copy Her
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has grand ambitions, including sending humans to Mars. This may require breakthroughs in space travel even more impressive than those the company has already achieved. It's not surprising, then, that Ark Investment Management -- a firm led by the famous investor Cathie Wood, a staunch believer in the power of innovation -- is doubling down on SpaceX stock. The space company is the fourth-largest holding across Ark Investment Management's combined portfolio, with the firm buying more shares as recently as July 22. However, I wouldn't follow in Wood's footsteps on this one. Here's why I am not ready to buy SpaceX stock yet.Image source: Getty Images.First, let's give credit where credit is due. SpaceX has already revolutionized space travel and is currently a leader in providing orbital launch services to U.S. government agencies. The company is still making progress. SpaceX is developing a next-gen rocket, Starship, that could significantly reduce launch costs. SpaceX will make progress elsewhere thanks to Starship, including in its Starlink segment, where it provides internet services through a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites. Starship will help SpaceX launch substantially more satellites into orbit, thereby improving its services and expanding its addressable market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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