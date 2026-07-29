Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.07.2026 15:17:00

Cathie Wood Just Bought Nvidia Stock, Is It Finally Time to Buy?

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has taken a few turns in recent weeks. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the company that started it all, has been sliding this summer after peaking in May. For the first time in months, Nvida no longer wears the market cap crown.Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) rise this week, coupled with Nvidia's 10-week slide, leaves the class act of Cupertino alone at the top of the list of most valuable companies by market cap. The passing of ships -- or chips, if you prefer -- is creating an opportunity. Ark Invest co-founder and CEO Cathie Wood has been buying shares of Nvidia for all five of Ark's largest exchange-traded funds. Let's take a closer look to see if you might want to follow her lead.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten