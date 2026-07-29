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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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29.07.2026 15:17:00
Cathie Wood Just Bought Nvidia Stock, Is It Finally Time to Buy?
The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has taken a few turns in recent weeks. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the company that started it all, has been sliding this summer after peaking in May. For the first time in months, Nvida no longer wears the market cap crown.Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) rise this week, coupled with Nvidia's 10-week slide, leaves the class act of Cupertino alone at the top of the list of most valuable companies by market cap. The passing of ships -- or chips, if you prefer -- is creating an opportunity. Ark Invest co-founder and CEO Cathie Wood has been buying shares of Nvidia for all five of Ark's largest exchange-traded funds. Let's take a closer look to see if you might want to follow her lead.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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