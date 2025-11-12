:be Aktie
Cathie Wood Just Slashed Her 2030 Price Target on Bitcoin. Should Investors Be Concerned?
Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Invest, which runs several exchange-traded funds (ETFs), are known for investing in high-growth technology companies that have the ability to significantly disrupt big industries and change the world. Naturally, cryptocurrencies fit right into Ark's investment thesis, which is why Wood and her team have long been ultra bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's largest cryptocurrency.But Bitcoin has struggled as of late, and Wood recently slashed her price target on the crypto. Should investors be worried?In April, Ark published research detailing its 2030 price targets for Bitcoin under several scenarios. The bear case was $300,000 per token, representing a roughly 21% compound annual growth rate (CAGR); the base case was $710,000, representing a 40% CAGR; and the bull case was $1.5 million per token, representing a roughly 58% CAGR.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
