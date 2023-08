Cathie Wood Just Sold Nvidia -- and Bought These 5 Potentially Explosive Growth Stocks Again

On the heels of Nvidia 's (NASDAQ: NVDA) recent second-quarter earnings release, CEO Cathie Wood's Ark Invest firm continued to trim holdings in the semiconductor stock. The investment firm sold 3,952 shares of Nvidia from its Ark Genomic Revolution ETF on Aug. 24 -- working out to approximately $1.9 million.While Nvidia was the only stock that Ark sold that day, Wood's company also bought five stocks in the daily trading session. What should investors take away from Ark's decision to sell Nvidia stock on the heels of the company's very strong second-quarter earnings results? And do other moves from the famous investor signal that she's become more bullish about another explosive growth sector?Let's take a closer look at Ark's recent portfolio moves. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel