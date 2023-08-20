|
20.08.2023 13:35:00
Cathie Wood Just Sold Tesla and Shopify -- and Bought This Potentially Explosive Growth Stock
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood continues to trim holdings in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) from the investment firm's various exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest sold 1,884 shares of the electric vehicle (EV) stock on Aug. 15 and then sold 182,314 shares of the e-commerce services company's stock the following day.Strikingly, it seems that funds from the sales are being used to invest in an even more potentially explosive, high-risk growth stock.On Aug. 16, Wood's company purchased roughly $16 million worth of Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) shares for its Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). Archer is a maker of flying vehicles, or electric vehicle takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and its business is still in a pre-revenue state. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
