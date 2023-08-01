|
01.08.2023 13:00:00
Cathie Wood Just Trimmed Her Position in this AI Stock. Should You Do The Same?
Cathie Wood's ARK funds are some of the most prominent voices on Wall Street when it comes to investing in cutting-edge companies. Whether it's biotech or artificial intelligence (AI), the ARK funds have made their stances known. One of their favorite stocks is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which they believe could be worth $2,000 per share by 2027 -- indicating upside of roughly 650% from today's prices. However, multiple ARK funds have been doing something odd with Tesla stock lately: selling.It seems odd that anyone would sell a stock with a price target indicating 51% compounded annual growth over the next five years, as that would be a stellar investment. But that's what ARK has been doing.So should you follow Cathie Wood's lead and sell a leading AI stock like Tesla? Or is this a buying opportunity? Let's find out.
