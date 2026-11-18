Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is down 72% from its highs. This is not deterring Cathie Wood from buying the dip. The founder of Ark Invest has kept scooping up shares of the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) upstart, keeping it a sizable position in the defense- and autonomous-themed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) she manages.

eVTOLs as a theme have gone through a rough patch in 2026, but Archer Aviation is getting close to making a commercial debut with its Midnight aircraft. Does that make the stock a good buy-the-dip candidate today?

eVTOLs are a novel aircraft solution that combines the mobility of helicopters with fewer nuisances, such as dangerous landings and noise pollution. These are small vehicles propelled by multiple rotors and electric motors, designed to carry people over traffic in urban areas, such as for airport visits.

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